MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Opa-locka Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night double shooting.
According to police, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 13800 block of NW 22 Avenue.
Two people were shot, including a juvenile between 14 and 15 years old.
Police said the teen, who was shot in the back, was an innocent bystander.
Both victims were transported as trauma alerts to a nearby hospital.
The teen is listed in critical condition. No condition was given for the adult victim, who was also struck in the back.
Police do not have a shooter in custody, and are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.