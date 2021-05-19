MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division has recommended the firing of Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and his wife, Commander Nerly Papier.

According to a statement by police, both have been served “reprimand packages with a recommendation for termination related to their involvement in a non-injury vehicular crash and the administrative handling of the crash.”

They noted the final disposition of this matter is pending.

The couple was relieved of duty, with pay, on April 23, 2021, pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Ronald Paper has been Deputy Chief of Police for more than three and a half years. He was interim Police Chief after Jorge Colina retired and was one of the department’s top candidates to replace him.

Commander Nerly Papier, who was featured in a recent CBSMiami report during Women’s History Month in March, began her career with the City of Miami Police Department as a civilian temp employee. She later became a secretary, then a police officer, and six years later she was promoted to sergeant. Over the years she continued moving up in the ranks to lieutenant and later to her current rank as commander.

Ronald Papier returned to Deputy Chief duties after Art Acevedo from Houston was hired to be the City’s top cop. During his swearing-in ceremony, Acevedo promised to rid the Miami PD of bad and undisciplined cops and deal with bad policing head on.