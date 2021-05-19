MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police may have discovered a critical clue into whoever struck and killed a teen girl over the weekend.
Police have a car "of interest" that could be connected to the hit and run death of 16-year-old Diani Carolina Gomez whose body was found Sunday morning near the Pelican Harbor Marina on NW 79th Causeway.
The gray sedan was found off Dunham Boulevard and NE Bayshore Court, less than two miles from where Gomez's body was discovered. It had damage on the right front side and the bottom right corner of the windshield.
Gomez Sanchez disappeared Saturday morning while out for a run.
Gomez's uncle found her body a day later.
Miami police told CBS4 News they are not confirming the car they took is connected to Gomez’s death but did say it was a “vehicle of interest in a case they are working.” They added that a person has “willfully agreed to speak with detectives.”