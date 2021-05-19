TRAFFIC ALERTI-95 SB shutdown near Pembroke Road after police pursuit ends in crash
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:FLA LOTTERY, Florida Lottery, Florida News, Local TV, Mega Millions, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a massive $515 million after nobody won the top prize on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 3-5-56-61-66 and the Mega Ball number was 4.

READ MORE: I-95 Police Chase In Broward Ends In Crash Near Pembroke Road

In the game’s 19-year history there have only been eight jackpots higher than Friday’s estimated jackpot.

The winner of the multi-state Mega Millions jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $$346.3 million cash million before taxes.

READ MORE: Miami Police Have Found Car That May Connected To Deadly Hit And Run Of Diani Gomez

The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been won since February 16.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.

MORE NEWS: Miami Beach Announces Restrictions For Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.

CBSMiami.com Team