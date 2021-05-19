MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a massive $515 million after nobody won the top prize on Tuesday night.
The winning numbers were 3-5-56-61-66 and the Mega Ball number was 4.
In the game’s 19-year history there have only been eight jackpots higher than Friday’s estimated jackpot.
The winner of the multi-state Mega Millions jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $346.3 million cash before taxes.
The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been won since February 16.
Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.
