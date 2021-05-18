MIAMI (CBS Miami) — Miami-Dade Police have released the name of the man who was killed in a hit and run crash in Kendall.

According to investigators, last Friday 34-year-old Jose Perez was riding his bike west on Sunset Drive in Kendall when he was struck and killed by a car near 109th Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Rick Compano said he would often see Perez on his bike.

“Always working, always coming to work, he rides his bike to work, he lives around the corner from here,” he said.

Compano said Perez worked at a nearby Mexican restaurant.

Police are searching for the driver of a newer model Mercedes Benz with front end damage.

The deadly crash was the latest in a string of hit and run crashes in South Florida.

On Monday, May 10th, a 15-year-old on his bike in Pembroke Pines was hit by a minivan. Police said the boy was dragged about 30 feet.

The week before that a bicyclist was struck and killed by a car on SW 200th street in southwest Miami-Dade.

In March, a Miami Beach pastor was hospitalized after he was struck while riding a bike by a hit and run driver.

In April, a man in his 30s was hospitalized after he was hit by a White Maserati Levante just before 8:30 p.m. at SW 8th Avenue and 7th Street in Little Havana. That driver too sped off.

The very next day, a cyclist was killed by a hit and run driver in Dania Beach.

In February, a woman was struck and killed while trying to cross the northbound lanes of US-1 near Southwest 139th Avenue.