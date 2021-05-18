MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As a new gaming compact takes another big step towards become a reality in Florida, some changes were made to the bill on Tuesday, including how much money the cities of Hollywood and Davie would get.

Roulette and craps could soon be on the gaming floor of the Hard Rock in Hollywood. And if it goes according to plan, three more casino facilities as well will go up on the reservation.

In exchange, the Seminole Tribe would shell out $2.5 billion to the State of Florida over the next five years.

“The Seminole Tribe respects the opinions of others, but strongly believes the new gaming compact is legal and constitutional at both the state and federal levels, and that it is absolutely in the best interests of all Floridians,” the Seminole Tribe of Florida said in a statement.

On Tuesday, an amendment was discussed regarding the municipalities surrounding the Seminole Reservation who would receive money.

If passed by the House, Hollywood now would receive 42.5% out of the local revenue share, and Davie would receive 22.5% out of the same share.

Davie Councilwoman Susan Starkey said the spillover in traffic from the reservation into Davie is undeniable.

“It gives us a fairer revenue stream coming into the town to cover our expenses,” said Starkey. “A lot of the roads even though they may be surrounding the city of Hollywood, the tribal land themselves once you leave that, you end up go through major corridors that go through Davie.”

South of Hollywood, there’s concern in Miami-Dade County regarding Amendment 3, which gave Florida voters the right to authorize casino gambling in the state.

“The public clearly spoke when they approved Amendment 3 in 2018,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement to CBS4. “I’m deeply concerned that this proposal undermines the will of Florida voters and opens the door for more gambling in Miami-Dade without giving voters the chance to approve.”

Another interesting part of the compact is the 15-mile exclusion zone that’s centered around the Hard Rock in Hollywood that would block new gambling operations within this radius.

Just outside that radius is the Fontainebleau on Miami Beach and Trump’s Doral resort.