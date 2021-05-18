MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nothing shouts South Beach like the iconic Clevelander Hotel and Bar in the heart of the entertainment district.

But with the city’s vote last week to roll back the last call for alcohol to 2 a.m. and limit the noise because of the recent chaos and violence, the Clevelander is pushing back.

On Monday, the Clevelander filed a lawsuit against the city of Miami Beach noting, “The City has declared war on South Beach’s Entertainment District.”

“This is a fight the Clevelander didn’t want but it’s a fight we have to have,” said Clevelander attorney Kendall Coffey. “The effect of that is to push whatever they think the problems are across the street. It will destroy live entertainment. And the Clevelander is one of the most famous live entertainment models in the country.”

But Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber doesn’t think the lawsuit stands a chance.

“They have a business model that’s inconsistent with our city. But it’s a business model they’ve chosen.” he said.

Gelber has been critical of the Clevelander, especially after they had a poster displayed during a rowdy spring break that read: “Misbehavior Encouraged.”

“It seems reasonable a city should be able to control when liquor is sold in its limits. Most bars almost everywhere are 2 a.m. or less. There are few all-night places, and certainly our entertainment district, which has over 40 in a small area, until 5 a.m. makes the case we don’t need it here because it’s becoming entirely too chaotic,” he said.

But longtime Miami Beach hotel owner Mitch Novick, who hasn’t been able to open his establishment with all the chaos, says he supports the Clevelander in their lawsuit because of how the business has been singled out.

However, he wants to see change to end the chaos.

“The message that needs to be sent out to the world is that the party is over. And in order to do that, it’s also addressing the problematic entertainment zone along Ocean Drive. There’s sexually explicit dance performances, blasting noise, that can go to the shoreline. And before we can address the chaos on the streets, we need to address the zoning, which fuels that chaos,” he said.