MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A global shortage of an essential piece of technology may lead to less vehicles on South Florida car lots and consumers digging deeper into their pocket for a new ride.

“We’re concerned and we’re cautious,” says Jonathan Chariff, CEO of South Motors.

Chariff is hoping his dealerships will not have to pump the brakes on sales.

“Right now, we’re not feeling the issues that some of the others may be feeling domestically,” says Chariff.

Across the world, car companies have had to halt production due to a shortage of semiconductors, also known as microchips.

The tiny yet crucial piece of technology powers touchscreens, heated seats and the radio, just to name a few things.

At Vista BMW, Kenneth Campbell is relieved that the chip shortage won’t keep him from his new ride Monday.

“I heard about that yes, it’s unfortunate,” says Campbell. “I’m sure that chip is used in other manufacturers,” says Campbell.

U.S. leaders have their eyes on the problem, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says there is no quick fix.

“We’re going to try to do what we can to ease the shortage short term but in the long run the solution is to be less reliant on China and Taiwan and make more chips in America,” says Raimondo.

Chariff recommends to be flexible if you’re in the market for a new car in South Florida,

He advises to get out to the dealership earlier rather than later that way it can be determined what is available, and if the chip shortage could pose a problem getting your desired vehicle soon.

This is not only impacting the automotive industry, but technology as a whole.

Microchips are in almost every modern-day device like smartphones and hospital ventilators.