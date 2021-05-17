  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Home Invasion, Local TV, Miami News

WEST MIAMI DADE – Miami-Dade police are on the scene of an armed home invasion in West Miami-Dade.

There is a heavy police presence outside of the home, located in the 3000 block of SW 130th Avenue.

Investigators are searching the home and canvassing the area for evidence.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

