Andrea Meza From Mexico Crowned 69th Miss UniverseMiss Mexico Andrea Meza won the 69th Miss Universe competition which culminated Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Sheaun McKinney, Star Of CBS Comedy 'The Neighborhood', Reflects On Show's Past And FutureThe CBS comedy "The Neighborhood" is about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood into a predominantly African American neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Miss USA Asya Branch Could Make History In Sunday's Miss Universe Competition At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel And CasinoHistory could be made during the 69th Miss Universe competition Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Walt Disney World No Longer Requires Masks In Outdoor Common AreasWalt Disney World and SeaWorld have changed their mask rules for guests following new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Universal Orlando Resort Won't Require Masks Outdoors Starting SaturdayUniversal Orlando Resort announced Friday afternoon that it was updating its COVID safety measures and are now saying masks are not "mandatory" while outdoors but are still "required in all indoor locations including shops and restaurants" and required at all attractions.

CDC's New Mask Guidance Is "Very Big News" For Disney ParksThere are no changes yet for Disney parks in the wake of the new CDC guidelines that ease indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people. The guidance also indicates that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks outdoors in crowds.