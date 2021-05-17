MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a massive $468 million after nobody won the top prize on Friday night.
It's the ninth largest prize in Mega Millions history and only the second time in the past two years the prize has reached this level.
The Mega Millions jackpot hasn't been won since February 16.
The winner of the multi-state Mega Millions jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $316.2 million before taxes.
Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.
