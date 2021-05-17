LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday afternoon.

Chopper4 was over the scene along NW 56 Avenue at around 4 p.m.

According to Lauderhill PD, the shooting took place at a bus stop in the 2900 Block of NW 56 Avenue.

From there, police said, the victim entered the bus, which drove to the 2700 block of NW 56 Avenue, where officers responded.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the Broward Medical Center, but he did not survive.

At this time, no word from police on the motive or the shooter.

If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.