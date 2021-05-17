MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “Lasting Impressions” is where world class art meets technology at its finest.

This installation of sight and sound is on stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

It features more than 100 of the world’s most recognizable masterpiece paintings, created by 14 French impressionist painters, such as Monet, Van Gogh, Degas and more.

“It’s a combination of great impressionists painters and great impressionists music that transports you back to Paris in the 1880s and 1890s when they were actually painting,” said Ed Kasses, founder of Princeton Entertainment Group.

This immersive experience uses one-of- a-kind 3D/LED technology with massive 75-foot-wide screens. The yellow 3D glasses audience members receive literally brings them into this world of art as though they are living in the brush strokes.

“Because it’s in 3D, you actually see the scenes the way the painters did. You see what Van Gogh saw when he was painting,” he explained.

This never-before-seen holographic technology showcases these classic works in an entirely new light, something Renoir’s great-great-granddaughter talked about when she narrated the opening of the show.

“She said to us, ‘If my great-great-grandfather were alive today, he would’ve loved to have worked in this medium, because he was always looking ahead to new things,’” said Kasses.

To keep safety in mind, only 200 guests will sit socially distanced. But it’s small and important steps to bringing live theater back to audiences once again.

“What’s nice about ‘Lasting Impressions’ is it’s six, seven shows a day with 200 people every hour on the hour, so that’s a great start,” said Arsht Center President and CEO Johann Zietsman.

“Lasting Impressions” is on at the Arsht Center May 19 through June 16.

For ticket info, click here.