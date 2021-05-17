KENDALL (CBSMiami) – Homeowners in the Kendall neighborhood of Glenvar Heights are fighting mad and fighting back against a developer’s plans to build a 125-bed hospital sized assisted living facility and grocer/retail space on property now occupied by the well-known Norman Brothers Produce.

“We are very pro-business,” said Mary Faraldo who took part in a protest Monday morning outside the grocery store building located at 7621 SW 87th Avenue. “If you look around some of our homeowners are business owners here and own some of these businesses. But they have always kept to building projects which is consistent with this neighborhood, consistency and compatibility is important.”

Protesters are worried that a large multi-million dollar development will cause more traffic trouble and won’t fit in with the neighborhood.

“Whatever they develop here they absolutely have the right to, but it has to be consistent and compatible with the surrounding zoning of those homeowners that have also been here, said Faraldo.

They also want a new traffic impact study.

“No traffic study should be done until after September. As you see, this is a normal day of trucks and we haven’t really ramped up normal traffic.”

The family owned and operated marketplace is a South Florida landmark.

“There’s been a Norman Brothers here for over 50 years. We feel proud to be part of the community,” said Suann Suggs, one of the owners of Norman Brothers.

She told CBS4 News the property is under contract, but they have nothing to do with what happens after the sale.

“The property is under contract, but we are not part of the development. So, what is being put on the property we really don’t have a say in,” she explained. “Just as if you sold your home, the next person might tear it down and build something else. But that’s not your business when you sell your property.”

The proposed zoning matter is set for a final hearing before the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:30 am.