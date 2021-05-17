MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a call for help from the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce in Miami to send aid to Cali, Colombia, amid weeks of violent outbreaks there.

Cali is the third most populated city in Colombia where anti-government demonstrations began with a general strike in April and has since led to violence and dozens of protestors killed across the country.

The Chamber hopes to collect enough aid to help families impacted by the violence.

“We are indeed asking for assistance, canned goods, personal hygiene products, and perhaps some hospitals or institutions that have some leftover COVID-19 materials that they are not using and are usable,” said Ignacio Pena with the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce.

“We need America to support Colombia in this very dangerous time right now,” said Doug Mayorga, CEO and Founder of the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce.

The organization says more than 200,000 families are desperately struggling to survive without food, hygiene, or medical aid.

It wants to fill 10-thousand boxes of donations to send to Colombia by May 30.

The mission is called “SOS Cali Humanitarian Project.”

If you’d like to help, go to www.minoritychamber.net for more information.