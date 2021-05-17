MIAMI (CBS Miami) – The search for a missing teen came to an end with devastating news.
Family members have identified a body found near Pelican Harbor Marina on the NE 79th Street Causeway as that of 16-year-old Diani Gomez Sanchez.READ MORE: Florida Lawmakers Begin Special Session On Gambling As Seminole Tribe Tries To Ease Concerns About Deal
She went missing Saturday morning after going for a run around 6 a.m.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Mix Of Sun & Clouds, Breeze Builds During The Week
Police would not go into specifics on who found Sanchez on Sunday or the cause of death, but they do believe foul play is involved.
“This is just a tragic moment, beyond words for our community and for Diani‘s family. We ask that any member of the public that may have seen anything, she was reported missing yesterday at 8:30 a.m. after having left her home just after six in the morning, anyone who may have seen anything that, at the moment seemed not normal, don’t think twice about it, don’t hesitate, call the Miami Police Department Homicide Unit or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers,” said Miami police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar.MORE NEWS: Hundreds Gathered In Wynwood To Protest Violence Against Palestinians
If you have information that can help the police, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).