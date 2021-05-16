MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A total of 25 AR-15 rifles are missing from the Miami Police Department, according to CBS4’s news partner the Miami Herald.

An internal memo obtained by the Miami Herald was sent out Wednesday morning listing serial numbers of the missing rifles, along with a warning that if the guns were not returned no later than Monday, they will be reported stolen.

“The city of Miami Police Department is a large police agency, they are responsible for thousands of thousands upon pieces of property, so this is just one prime example of property that unfortunately is unaccounted for,” said Stuart Kapman, a former FBI Special Agent.

Kaplan believes the likely whereabouts of the missing guns does not have a nefarious twist.

“Eventually it will turn out that it’s more of an administrative internal paperwork processing, meaning failure inside administratively,” said Kaplan.

Something similar has happened before inside the walls of Miami PD in the past.

The Miami Herald reports that five years ago nearly a dozen decades-old guns went missing from the property room.

Those guns were never found, and whoever had them is not known.

“They’re going to be able to connect the dots, it’s just going to take some time to figure out where the fault lies,” said Kaplan.