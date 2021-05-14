FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were injured in a shooting at a Fort Lauderdale business Friday morning.
According to police, two male employees at Good Greek Moving and Storage, located in the 3300 block of SW 12th Avenue, got into an argument around 9 a.m.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Passing Afternoon Storms
When the argument began to escalate, a third employee attempted to intervene and break up the fight.READ MORE: Puppies Saved After Fire Erupts In Florida City Home
That’s when one of the original two employees pulled out a gun and shot the other two, according to police.
The gunman then fled from the business and remains at large.MORE NEWS: One Person Critically Injured In Davie Shooting
Both of the injured were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.