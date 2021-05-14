MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild and muggy start to Friday with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s.

On Thursday we tied the record high of 94 degrees in Miami and we tied the record high of 90 degrees in Key West. Friday will not be as hot with highs in the upper 80s.

A cold front will move through during the day and we have plenty of moisture that will keep us unsettled. Along and ahead of the front showers and thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon, gradually moving out in the evening. Some spotty street flooding is possible this afternoon.

Once the front clears, drier air will move in and lower temperatures and humidity levels. It will feel a lot more comfortable over the weekend.

Saturday will be less steamy and breezy. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine with more seasonable highs in the upper 80s. The breeze will build out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles an hour with gusts as high as 20 mph. We will see some spotty showers blowing in on the breeze Saturday.

Sunday our highs will be below normal in the low 80s and we remain breezy with gusts as high as 25 mph. Gradual warming trend early to middle of next week.