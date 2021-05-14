MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has been offered a new job from the Davie Police Department.

The offer would have Israel reviewing video footage from red light cameras.

The Assistant Town Administrator for Davie has confirmed to CBS4 News that the 64-year-old Israel has been interviewed and is being considered for the position.

“He has been given a conditional offer subject to the hiring process,” said Phillip Holste.

Davie has five red light cameras.

Israel’s duties would also include appearing in court if red light runners challenge the ticket.

He’ll make $65,000 a year, the same as his retiring predecessor.

Israel was ousted as Broward Sheriff in 2019 by Governor Ron DeSantis because of his agency’s response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland.