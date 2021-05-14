ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — There are no changes yet for Disney parks in the wake of the new CDC guidelines that ease indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people. The guidance also indicates that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks outdoors in crowds.

Disney’s top executive says the new mask guidelines are “very big news for us.”

During an earnings call on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that there could be a change to the mandatory mask requirement at Disney parks in the near future.

“Particularly, if anybody’s been in Florida in the middle of summer with a mask on. That could be quite daunting,” Chapek said. “So we think that’s going to make for an even more pleasant experience.”

Chapek said the parks had already started raising the number of people allowed in, as least in Florida, based on relaxed restrictions coming from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. He didn’t say how many more people were being allowed in the parks compared to the previous restriction of a little more than a third of a park’s capacity.

“So I think you’re going to see an immediate increase in the number of folks that we’re able to admit into our parks through our reservation systems that we recently implemented,” Chapek said.

The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have previously stated that face masks are required for all guests ages 2 and older, even for those who are fully vaccinated. At this time, none of the theme parks have stated that vaccines will be required to visit, and they are not checking whether people have received the COVID-19 vaccine before entering the parks.

