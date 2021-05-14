FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in a Mother’s Day shooting in North Lauderdale that left a teen dead.
Investigators said Armani Harrison, 19, had attended a party at 998 S.W. 81st Avenue and when he left after midnight someone sideswiped his car in the parking lot and fled. A few minutes later, shots were fired at 1170 Sussex Drive and Armani was hit, according to witnesses.
He was driven to Florida Medical Center where he died.
The sheriff's office said they need help in identifying the person, or persons, responsible for Harrison's death.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office at (954) 321-4210. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.