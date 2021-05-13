MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,064 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

That brings the total to 2,282,613 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 50 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,648.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.41% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.22%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 775 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 3 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands now at 6,278.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 493,007.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.12% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.84%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 3342 new cases and 8 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,986.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 241,132 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.23% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.54%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 21 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 7,025 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.54% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.29%.