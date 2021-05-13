MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,064 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
That brings the total to 2,282,613 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: CDC Updates Mask Guidelines: Vaccinated People Can Ditch Their Masks In Many Indoor Situations
There were 50 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,648.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.41% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.22%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 775 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 3 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,278.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 493,007.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.12% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.84%.READ MORE: Hollywood Woman Tiffany Miranda Charged In Deadly Double Shooting
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 3342 new cases and 8 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,986.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 241,132 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 3.23% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.54%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 21 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 7,025 cases and 49 deaths.MORE NEWS: Tax Refund Delays Grow As Filing Deadline Gets Closer
The single-day positivity rate was 7.54% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.29%.