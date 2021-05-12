  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a very warm and steamy start to Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the low 80s. We were two to seven degrees warmer than Tuesday in Broward and Miami-Dade.

A few showers are possible in the morning and spotty storms will likely develop this afternoon. Highs soar to 90 degrees and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the high humidity.

READ MORE: One Dead, One Hospitalized After Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

Wednesday night will be warm with lows in the upper 70s.

READ MORE: Broward Schools Supt. Robert Runcie, Former General Counsel Barbara Myrick To Be Arraigned Wednesday

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s and the rain chance will be higher due to more moisture around. Showers and storms will increase throughout the day Thursday and throughout the day on Friday. The storm chance will be highest on Friday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front set to move in late Friday.

MORE NEWS: ME: Florida Teen Tristyn Bailey Was Stabbed To Death, 13-Year-Old Suspect Is Classmate

Drier air will settle in this weekend. It will be less hot, less humid, and breezy on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Lissette Gonzalez