MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Israelis living in South Florida are closely watching the events unfolding in their homeland where airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have killed more than 50 people.

Israelis and Palestinians are seeing the deadliest flare-up of violence in seven years and there are fear hostilities could spiral into another full-blown conflict.

Israel has said it’s targeting Hamas and Islamic jihad leaders but civilian buildings were destroyed too. The Palestinian health authority said dozens have been killed, including at least 13 children. Six Israelis, including a child, have been killed since Monday.

What’s happening in Central Israel the topic of conversation Wednesday for customers at the Etel Itzik Deli in northeast Miami-Dade. Opinions were mixed on what Isreal should do next bu all agreed the violence has to stop.

“I don’t like what’s going on. I want peace but it’s never going to happen, they don’t want to make peace. So I’m sitting here watching the news and I feel very bad, it’s my country, I hope everything is going to be okay,” said Mody Fitoussi.

Egyptian authorities and United Nations officials are working to negotiate a ceasefire.