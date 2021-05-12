MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High football coach, Edward Williams, is facing a felony charge for allegedly having a romantic relationship with a 17-year-old student at the school.

Edward Williams, 44, was charged with a felony “offense on a student by an authority figure,” according to police.

Investigators say he admitted to having a romantic relationship with the teen, but she denied their relationship had ever been sexual.

According to the police report, the teen said, “she and Williams are in love and they are waiting for her to turn 18 in order to be together publicly as a couple.”

While denying they ever had sex, she did tell police they’ve “held hands and kissed.”

Police state in the report she voluntarily allowed them to see text message conversations between the two.

In one, Williams wrote, “I love you; do you love me?”

In another, Williams wrote, “I’m so heartbroken on how everything turned out, I never thought this would happen. One day is singing and having fun, to the next day of everything over. Can you call me for a second, I’m literally sitting here at our spot.”

The message goes on to say, “Baby give me one chance, baby give me one chance, I can’t believe I lost my girl. Please, what if we make love one last time. It won’t be the last time, but for a while,” states the police report.

In addition to being the head football coach at the school, investigators say Edward is also a pastor and a youth minister.

In a statement released to CBS4, Miami-Dade Public Schools said it was disturbed to learn of the allegation.

“As soon as the anonymous tip surfaced on Tuesday, Miami-Dade Schools Police launched an investigation, and an arrest was made. The individual’s employment with M-DCPS has been terminated, and he will be prevented from seeking future work with this District. M-DCPS will continue to act swiftly against any individual who compromises our efforts to safeguard the wellbeing of our students.”

Miami-Dade Schools also said Williams had no prior disciplinary history in his more than 18-year career which spanned from 1999 – 2017.