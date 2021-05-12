MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami is known for its bold flavors and dynamic cuisine. Our cultural melting pot includes delicious Cuban sandwiches, tart and tasty Key Lime pies, and savory Stone Crab Claws, but did you know we also have some of the best BBQ in the country.

That’s according to Chef’s Pencil.com which analyzed TripAdvisor’s ratings of all BBQ spots in the country’s 75-biggest cities. The magazine then ranked the cities based on their average BBQ rating.

Miami ranked 9th for the best BBQ in the country, according to their ratings.

New Orleans came in first and Oklahoma City came in second as the best cities for BBQ in America. Anchorage, Plano, and Boston rank as the worst cities for BBQ in America.

So where is the best BBQ restaurant in the nation? It’s in Lexington, Kentucky and its called Blue Door Smokehouse.

Click here for the full report.