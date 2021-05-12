This is an extremely stressful time for everyone. Almost everything about our daily lives has been severely disrupted, so it is very understandable to feel overwhelmed and anxious. Millions of people around the globe are facing similar challenges and it is OK to admit that you are not feeling OK. Help is available, however, when it comes to mental health, many people are hesitant to ask for help.

A variety of symptoms may indicate it is time to address your mental health, including irritability or persistent anger, sadness, feeling anxious, sleeping too much or too little, frequently feeling overwhelmed, engaging in impulsive behaviors, changes in performance at school/work/home, and experiencing trauma.

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County wants you to know that many people, even outside of these trying times, experience mental health symptoms at some point in their life and symptoms can occur at any age and in people from all cultural backgrounds. It is important to ask questions, seek help, and most importantly, help those who may be experiencing issues regarding their mental health understand that they are not alone.

For information on services available in Broward County visit: cscbroward.org/mentalhealthresources or call 2-1-1.

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

The Children's Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority which provides leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children's lives through collaborative planning and funding of quality care. To learn more, call (954) 377-1000 or visit cscbroward.org.

Above content provided by the Children’s Services Council of Broward County.