FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Outgoing Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and the district’s former General Counsel, Barbara Myrick, are set to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Both Runcie and Myrick were arrested last month. Runcie was charged with perjury for reportedly lying to a grand jury during his testimony concerning how schools spend money on safety measures. The grand jury was formed after the Parkland tragedy.

On Broward County School Board has voted five to four to accept the separation agreement that will end embattled Superintendent Robert Runcie’s run with the school district.

The settlement, which was hashed out on Monday between Runcie’s lawyer and School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood, totals some $743,000. It includes 90 days’ salary, 20 weeks’ severance, accrued sick and vacation time, medical and dental benefits, a maximum of $25,000 in legal fees for the exit negotiations, and $80,000 for the state retirement system. The deal is contingent on Runcie successfully fighting the perjury charge against him.

The separation agreement also includes the district paying for legal fees connected to the criminal case. However, Runcie would have to pay the legal funds back if he isn’t successful.

Runcie’s last day with the district will be August 10.

Myrick was charged with unlawful disclosure of the grand jury proceedings. She resigned last week after receiving a $226,000 separation package from the school board, according to the Sun-Sentinel.