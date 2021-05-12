MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a historic first for the city of Miami Beach.

On Wednesday, the city swore in its first female city manager, Alina Hudak. She was the unanimous choice of city commissioners earlier this year.

Hudak was surrounded by her family at the swearing in ceremony, including her husband Ed, who is the chief of the Coral Gables Police Department.

She replaces Jimmy Morales who stepped down late last year to become chief operations officer for Miami-Dade County.

Hudak joined the city in February 2020 as Miami Beach’s assistant city manager. Previous to that, she served as director of multiple Miami-Dade County departments as well as assistant county manager, county manager, and deputy county mayor.

As county manager, Hudak oversaw more than 27,000 employees and an $8 billion budget. She was involved in planning six Super Bowls and led the Zika response during her time with the county. Since joining the city in February 2020, Hudak has played an important role in Miami Beach’s response to the coronavirus and its resilience efforts.