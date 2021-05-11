NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A 28-year-old woman is facing charges for sneaking into American Senior High School dressed like a student, complete with backpack and carrying a skateboard, seeking publicity for her Instagram account.

According to the police report, Audrey Nicole Francisquini, walked right into the school on Monday, located at 18350 NW 67 Avenue dressed like other students.

But instead of going to class, she walked the hallways handing out flyers promoting her Instagram account, states the report. She was telling students to follow her on social media and was using her cell phone to video herself wandering throughout the school, said police.

School security confronted her while students were in class and she claimed she was a student looking for the registration office, according to the report.

But instead of going to the office, she continued to walk through the halls and stop students as they tried to enter their classrooms.

School security confronted her again, but she refused to stop. That’s when administration was advised of a “potential threat on campus.”

Francisquini managed to elude both security and administrators by leaving through a side exit leading out to the faculty parking lot.

However, investigators identified her through her Instagram account, and she was taken into custody at her home.

She is currently charged with burglary, interference with an educational institution and resisting an officer without violence.