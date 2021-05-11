MIAMI (CBSMiami) – DRV PNK Stadium, home to Inter Miami CF, will operate at full capacity starting Saturday May 29.

The team says it’s reopening the stadium to full capacity due to the “rapid distribution of vaccinations in South Florida and increased demand from our loyal fans.”

Inter Miami will continue reinforcing the health and safety protocols currently in place at the 18,000-capacity DRV PNK Stadium, including requiring face masks unless eating or drinking and encouraging social distancing in the concourse areas. In addition, the Club will follow strict cleaning protocols before and after matches and will provide hand sanitization stands throughout the stadium.

“This is an exciting development for Inter Miami, our fans, and partners, who have waited over a year to truly debut our stadium and experience a night of fútbol at full capacity,” said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas. “Our community is taking great steps forward in helping us get back to normal, especially with the rapid distribution of vaccinations, and this coupled with the high demand from our fans gives us the confidence to operate at full capacity.”

Inter Miami’s home match against CF Montréal on Wednesday, May 12, will operate at a reduced capacity. Season Ticket Members must have pre-selected tickets for this match. Tickets will not be sold at the gates. Game time is 7:30pm and will air on my33.

However, on May 29, it’s full capacity at the stadium as the Club takes on D.C. United at 8 p.m. The game will also air live on CBS4, the official TV home for Inter Miami CF.