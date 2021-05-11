FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — An 18-year-old man was shot outside his home near Fort Lauderdale early Tuesday morning.
Broward Sheriff deputies responded to 2839 NW 6th Court .
The teen’s mother, who identified the victim as Jareea Bell, said she woke up to the sound of gunshots. “About 20 or 30 gunshots,” Lakesha Hugley said. “I fell to the floor, I turned around and my son, my baby boy, got shot.”
Hugley said her son is a local rapper who goes by the name Jahjah. On Tuesday morning, the teen’s mom said he was sedated in the hospital.
"Whoever it is that shot him, if somebody knows something can you please inform the police," Hughley said. "My baby boy got shot."
Our crew on the scene noticed detectives looking at neighbor’s houses for possible cameras and surveillance video.
BSO has not said if they have a suspect description or anyone in custody.
BSO has not said if they have a suspect description or anyone in custody.

If you can help detectives, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.