PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Palm Beach state prosecutors and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office are cleared of wrongdoing in connection with the prosecution and privileges given to Jeffrey Epstein.
Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate in August of 2019, following a series of reports by CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald into the handling of Epstein’s case.
The FDLE focused on a plea deal state prosecutors reached with Epstein and the handling of his work release sentence.
The FDLE found no evidence of wrongdoing by the prosecutors and found differential treatment given by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was not a criminal matter.