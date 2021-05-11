WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Deadly Shooting, Local TV, Miami News, North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man in North Lauderdale that may have been sparked by a money dispute.

It happened shortly before 10 pm Monday night. Deputies were called to the scene near the 8000 block of SW 7th Court where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

When North Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived, the victim was dead on the scene. He has not been identified.

According to a friend of the victim, he had an altercation with another man who claimed the victim owed him 80 dollars.

One person was detained and questioned at the scene.

No word if he was arrested.

