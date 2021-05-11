NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man in North Lauderdale that may have been sparked by a money dispute.
It happened shortly before 10 pm Monday night. Deputies were called to the scene near the 8000 block of SW 7th Court where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.READ MORE: 'This Is Not Just Any Usual Recovery': Economist Explains Rash Of Price Hikes, Product Shortages
When North Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived, the victim was dead on the scene. He has not been identified.READ MORE: Broward School Board Discussing $743K Severance Deal For Embattled Supt. Robert Runcie
According to a friend of the victim, he had an altercation with another man who claimed the victim owed him 80 dollars.
One person was detained and questioned at the scene.MORE NEWS: Local 18-Year-Old Rapper Jahjah Shot Outside His Home Near Fort Lauderdale
No word if he was arrested.