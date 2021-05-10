WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – A 12-year-old boy charged with making a bomb threat at his school last month had a virtual appearance in juvenile court on Monday.

The boy, who attends Renaissance Charter School in Tamarac, allegedly used a fictitious e-mail to make a bomb threat.

The judge ordered that the boy not return to Renaissance Charter.

He now attends a new school where he is getting counseling and sees a therapist twice a week.

His next court date is June 2.

