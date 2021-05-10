MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All across South Florida people we’re out and about celebrating Mother’s Day and many CBS4 spoke with said as more and more people get vaccinated things are becoming closer to pre-pandemic.

“We’re out here enjoying the festivities for Mother’s Day,” said Michelle Lorf, one of the many people who were out and about enjoying the first Mother’s Day since the pandemic began winding down.

“I’m having fun and celebrating a good life,” another mother told CBS4.

On Fort Lauderdale Beach that celebration included the annual air show. It was the first big outdoor event in 14 months and attracted thousands to area hotels, bars, and restaurants.

“It’s our son’s first time, he loves airplanes and it’s a beautiful day so we figured why not,” said mother Caroline Vagus.

According to the National Retail Federation this Mother’s Day, spending is expected to total $28 billion, the equivalent of about $220 dollars a person, that’s up from 2020.

People all across South Florida weren’t just spending but celebrating the freedom that comes with the decreasing COVID infection rates.

“Between late year 2020 and today, 2021 it’s just gorgeous,” said Chrissy Rucker as she described her day with her family

“It’s great to see all the families reunite even though we are all taking precautions to be safe, it’s nice to be back,” added Maria Naverrett.