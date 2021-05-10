MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Need a COVID-19 vaccination without making an appointment. Head over to the Dolphin Mall.

Miami-Dade County has opened a new vaccination site at Dolphin Mall as part of the County’s ongoing efforts to make vaccines more accessible across the community.

“Miami-Dade County is working harder than ever to make sure we leave no arm behind and that we make it as easy and convenient as possible to get vaccinated – especially for the workers who power our economy,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We’re taking vaccines where the people are – to the Port, Airport, hotels, malls, restaurants, schools, and businesses across our community.”

The vaccination site is located in the valet area near Cheesecake Factory at Dolphin Mall, located at 11401 NW 12 Street.

It’s open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pfizer first and second dose are administered at this location. Appointments are not required but you are encouraged to pre-register online here or by calling 305-614-2014 to save time on-site.