MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fight inside a Wendy’s restaurant across the street from the Miami Dade College North campus led to a deadly shooting.
It happened Saturday night shortly before 7 p.m.
According to police, two customers were arguing inside the restaurant, at NW 119th Street and NW 27th Avenue, when one pulled a gun and shot the man he was fighting with. The gunman then ran away.
The fatally injured man died on the scene.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).