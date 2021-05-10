MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 2,296 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
That brings the total to 2,272,102 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were 53 additional deaths, bringing the total to 36,498.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.01% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.55%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 529 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 7 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands now at 6,259.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 491,028.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.01% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.18%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 202 new cases and 1 additional death.
The death toll stands at 2,965.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 240,143 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 3.54% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.98%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 5 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 5 newly reported cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 6,988 cases and 49 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 2.56% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.37%.