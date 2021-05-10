  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at Miami International Airport for airport employees, their family and friends, and travelers who live and work in Florida.

It’s all part of Miami-Dade County’s effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more easily accessible to the County’s hospitality and tourism sector.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on:

  • May 10-14
  • June 1-4
  • June 7

The vaccination sites during those dates and times are:

  • Concourse D, 4th Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1
  • Drive-through location: 75 Bus Road, Miami, FL 33102 (MIA taxi overflow lot)

“We are committed to making it as easy and convenient as possible for those who live and work in Miami-Dade to get vaccinated, which is why I am so excited that we will soon be vaccinating at MIA, the daily workplace for more than 36,000 of our travel industry employees. Vaccination is our single best tool to beat this pandemic and truly get our community and our economy back to normal,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Anyone wishing to be vaccinated can pre-register by calling (305) 614-2014.

The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose after 21 days. Individuals will need to bring their Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and a government-issued ID to their second vaccination appointment. To learn more about the County’s Vaccination Program, click here.

