By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Car Accident, Car Crash, Lauderhill, lauderhill car crash, Wreck

A teenage boy is in the hospital in serious condition tonight, after a car crash in Lauderhill.

Police say a black Infinity was traveling East on Sunrise Blvd. when it struck a silver Nissan which was turning on West 34th avenue. The teenager was a passenger in that Nissan.

Other victims were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are working to find out if speed was a factor in the crash, or if one of the drivers ran a red light.

