A teenage boy is in the hospital in serious condition tonight, after a car crash in Lauderhill.
Police say a black Infinity was traveling East on Sunrise Blvd. when it struck a silver Nissan which was turning on West 34th avenue. The teenager was a passenger in that Nissan.
Other victims were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are working to find out if speed was a factor in the crash, or if one of the drivers ran a red light.