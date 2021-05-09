FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — Josef Martínez made his first start of the season and scored his first MLS goal since the 2019 season and Atlanta United played Inter Miami to a 1-1 tie on Sunday.
Martinez who scored 77 goals in his first three MLS seasons — including a then-record 31 in 2017 — suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee in the first game of the 2020 season. It was his first regular season goal since the 2019 finale against New England.
Brad Guzan had five saves for Atlanta (1-2-1).
With his back to the net, Martinez stopped a ball by Emerson Hyndman, turned and fired a side-netter from the top of the area to open the scoring in the ninth minute.
Lewis Morgan tied the score for Miami (1-2-1) in the 77th minute. The 24-year-old midfielder in his second MLS season split a pair of defenders before gathering and then ripping a left-footer that slipped inside the post.
