FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It was a welcomed sight Saturday as planes crisscrossed the sky for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

Attendees say they were happy to be back on the beach to enjoy the spectacle.

Pilots showed off their stunts and skills and amazed the crowds.

“Fascinating. Loud. Exciting. Great time as always,” said attendee Joe.

People came together on the beach, watching eye-catching acrobatics.

Somersaults in the sky and aircrafts flying in various formations.

“It was really cool. I’ve never seen a show like this before,” said Annie Banks.

People not only enjoyed the sights and sounds, but also that feeling of being able to come together again.

“It’s great to be back out in an entertainment environment where we can get out and enjoy ourselves in the fresh air and beautiful sunshine,” said air show spokesperson Chris Dirato.

And there was a lot to enjoy.

“We’ve seen a combination of civilian aerobatics, Geico Skytypers, which are WWII planes, military displays in the form of the F-16 Viper demo and the C-17 Globemaster demo,” Dirato said.

And the grand finale: The US Navy Blue Angels, celebrating their 75th anniversary.

“It was a very, very short circuit last year, if any at all, in the case of the Blue Angels. So they’re anxious to get back out there. These are talented aviators and this is what they do in the entertainment world,” Dirato said.

Back in action and lifting spirits.

“Thank you, God, we actually got to see it. We were so blessed today,” said Banks.