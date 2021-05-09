MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – The Miramar Police Department is investigating a shooting at a party that injured three people, including a 14-year-old girl, on Saturday night.

According to police, it all started when two women began arguing at a party at a residence in the 17300 block of SW 31 Court.

Investigators said the women left the party and came back with two men, who started shooting at the place.

A 14-year-old girl watching TV in her home near the party was struck in both legs. She was taken to Memorial Regional in stable condition.

In addition to the teen girl, an 18-year-old man, who police said was uncooperative, was shot in leg. He was dropped off at Memorial Miramar by his sister. He was able said to be in stable condition.

The final person to be struck was a 31-year-old man, who was shot in the right shoulder. He underwent surgery at Memorial Regional, but is in stable condition.

Police recovered one gun, noting a significant amount of shell casings from both a handgun and rifle were found at the scene.

Miramar PD has no suspects in custody at this time.

If you have any information, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.