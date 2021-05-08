MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department announced the arrest of one of their own on Saturday morning.
The department did not release details of the arrest of Lt. John Jenkins Jr., but did release the following statement from MDPD Directory Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III:
"As law enforcement officers we are held to a higher standard in society, on and off duty. Immediately after being notified of an incident that occurred off duty on April 25, 2021, in the City of Palm Beach Gardens, I ordered for John Jenkins Jr. to be relieved of his official duties as a Miami-Dade Police Department lieutenant."
"Now learning of his arrest, it has brought a sense of disappointment that is immeasurable. This is a serious matter and I am confident that the City of Palm Beach Gardens Police Department will continue to carry out a thorough investigation."
No other details were immediately available.