MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities have responded to reports of shots fired at Aventura Mall on Saturday afternoon.
Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units could be seen at the mall as videos posted on social media showed shoppers rushing out of stores.
The following tweet is courtesy of a CBS4 viewer who was at the mall on Saturday afternoon:
shooting at aventura mall.. pic.twitter.com/Yhel1RVoXJ
— Naty Denegri (@natydenegri) May 8, 2021
People also reported being locked inside stores at the mall.
No word if anyone had been shot.
The mall is located in the 19500 block of Biscayne Blvd.
Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.