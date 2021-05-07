MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Chicago woman has been arrested following a fight caught on video at Miami International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Cellphone video captured the fight between two women near Gate G15.

Police said it started aboard an aircraft as passengers were told to deplane because a woman would “not comply.”

That 25-year-old woman was then arrested and is facing two charges of disorderly conduct and breaching the peace.

“We have just been seeing many fights related to the federal mask mandate, in-flight disturbance reports year over year have skyrocketed. Flight attendants are getting threatened and it is out of control,” said Paul Hartshorn Jr. with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

Just last week, another fight broke out at Miami International Airport when passengers who were on standby to board a flight fought over seats available

In another fight, a Brooklyn woman attacked an attendant during a flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport from Miami.

The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 1,300 unruly passenger reports from the airlines since February, 260 of those are being looked into further. In comparison, last year the FAA pursued action against 142 unruly passengers.