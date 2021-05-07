  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Islamorada man was arrested late Thursday night after he was found naked from the waist down near a dumpster behind Plantation Key School.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Scott Costa met with school staff around 9:45 p.m. They led him to the man, 61-year-old Robert Lambert, who was asleep. He noted that Lambert was not wearing pants, they were located nearby.

The sheriff’s office said Costa recognized Lambert from his previous encounters with law enforcement.

When Costa woke Lambert, he reportedly tensed his body and pinned his arm while refusing to be handcuffed.

A second deputy arrived and they were able to take him into custody. He’s been charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.

