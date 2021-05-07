  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Welcome to the weekend.

Friday will be hot and steamy with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon and into the evening. Some heavy downpours are possible.

Friday night a weak cold front will move in. It will not be as hot or humid Saturday which will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

On Sunday, for Mother’s Day, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine too. It will be breezy at times and warm with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers possible but the rain chance is low.

Lissette Gonzalez