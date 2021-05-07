MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Welcome to the weekend.
Friday will be hot and steamy with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon and into the evening. Some heavy downpours are possible.
Friday night a weak cold front will move in. It will not be as hot or humid Saturday which will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
On Sunday, for Mother’s Day, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine too. It will be breezy at times and warm with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers possible but the rain chance is low.