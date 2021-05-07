MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Air Show soars back into Fort Lauderdale this weekend and it’s expected to boost South Florida’s economy.

“We feel this event will infuse money into the economy. People are starved for entertainment and the fact it is outside makes it more positive. We are expecting great weather and big crowds at the beach,” says Air Show spokesman Chris Dirato.

Dirato says last month when a similar show was held in Cocoa, Florida, the economic benefits were enormous.

“Hotels, restaurants were ecstatic. There was a big influx of business,” he says.

Thousands are expected to pack the beach Saturday and Sunday. The show is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

Primanti’s Restaurant on the beach, which has been slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels, is preparing for a busy weekend.

“It’s going to be huge,” says Felicia Kozlowski. Kozlowski says her dad started the business 25 years ago and she expects this will be the biggest weekend they’ve had in a while.

“We bought triple the amount of everything, we changed the menu. We’ve added staff. In fact, there is a shortage of restaurant workers right now and the beach is packed,” she says.

Entrepreneur Julian Kadur is hoping spectators will spend a few dollars buying his US Navy licensed towels emblazoned with the Blue Angels logo.

The Blue Angels will headline the show with larger and louder aircraft this year.

“Many months people have been inside. Everyone should get vaccinated, so we can all be free,” he says.

George Hardy, who has never missed a show, plans a front-row seat on the beach.

“If anybody could believe what we’ve been through. I’m thankful things are getting back to normal.”